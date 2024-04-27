Michigan's Cornelius Johnson reconnects with Jim Harbaugh on Chargers in Round 7 of draft

Cornelius Johnson experienced all of the highs and lows of the Michigan football program and was rewarded with a national championship after returning for a fifth season.

Now, Johnson is part of what was nearly a historic draft class for the Wolverines after he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 253 overall — the fifth-to-last-selection — in the seventh round Saturday of the 2024 NFL draft in downtown Detroit.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates a 27-20 Rose Bowl win over Alabama at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Johnson will reunite with his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, who left the Wolverines for the Chargers in January, as the NFL tries to scoop up pieces from the 2023 national championship roster. Johnson was selected after some of his fellow offensive contributors like J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Blake Corum, AJ Barner and multiple offensive linemen.

Johnson joins linebacker Junior Colson, a third-round pick Friday, as the two Michigan draft picks reuniting with Harbaugh on the NFL's Chargers.

Johnson was an instant contributor after arriving at Michigan as a four-star recruit, appearing in 12 games as a freshman before emerging as a part-time starter during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He emerged as a full-time starter during his final three seasons from 2021-23, coinciding with Michigan's three straight Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) speaks during Media Day at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Johnson led the team with 39 catches and 620 receiving yards in 2021 and contributed on special teams to take home shared honors of Michigan's Offensive Skill Player of the Year. As a senior in 2022, he recorded 499 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns, including 160 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Ohio State. Johnson exercised his extra year thanks to COVID, racking up 604 yards and a national championship ring in his final season.

At the combine, Johnson measured 6 feet 2 and 212 pounds, and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump. His athletic score was one of the best combined showings by a wide receiver dating back to 1987.

Cornelius Johnson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.46 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 186 out of 3402 WR from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/HVd2EVsVvq pic.twitter.com/89A4t9BUvj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2024

Johnson's ability to make contested catches and execute the offense made him a mainstay in Michigan's offense, skills that could translate to the next level.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: U-M's Cornelius Johnson drafted by Jim Harbaugh's Chargers in Round 7