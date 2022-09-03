Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more

Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will buy four Boeing Co KC-46A refuelling tankers for its air force, the Israeli government and the U.S. defence contractor said on Thursday, a $927 million deal with delivery of the first planes expected in 2025. The tankers would replace the decades-old, repurposed Boeing 707s that Israel currently uses for mid-air refuelling and may help it signal seriousness about the possibility of a long-threatened strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. Thanking the Pentagon for what he described as its expedited approval of the KC-46A purchase, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said the tankers would "enable the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to face security challenges near and far".