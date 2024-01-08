Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch the CFP National Championship Game tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Running back Blake Corum #2 and the Michigan Wolverines play the Washington Huskies tonight in the CFP Championship Title Game. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, the bowl games have been played and now, it's time for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. This evening, No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the National Championship title. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are currently favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Washington game.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Washington Championship game:

Date: Monday, Jan 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the CFP Championship game?

The Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Jan 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Washington game on?

Tonight's championship game between Michigan and Washington will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's college football champioship game.

