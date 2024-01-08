Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch the CFP National Championship Game tonight
The regular NCAA college football season is over, the bowl games have been played and now, it's time for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. This evening, No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the National Championship title. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are currently favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Washington game.
How to watch the Michigan vs. Washington Championship game:
Fubo TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Date: Monday, Jan 8, 2024
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Game: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV
When is the CFP Championship game?
The Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Jan 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Michigan vs. Washington game on?
Tonight's championship game between Michigan and Washington will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's college football champioship game.
Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Every way to watch college football in 2024:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS