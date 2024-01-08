Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch the CFP National Championship Game tonight

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Running back Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)
Running back Blake Corum #2 and the Michigan Wolverines play the Washington Huskies tonight in the CFP Championship Title Game. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, the bowl games have been played and now, it's time for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. This evening, No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the National Championship title. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are currently favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Washington game.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Washington Championship game:

  • Hulu + Live TV

    Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+

    $76/month at Hulu

Date: Monday, Jan 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the CFP Championship game?

The Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Jan 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Washington game on?

Tonight's championship game between Michigan and Washington will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's college football champioship game.

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBSN and more

Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!

$55 for your first month at Fubo
(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ESPN, ESPNU, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBS, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

$76/month at Hulu

Every way to watch college football in 2024:

  • Fubo TV

    Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games

    $75 at Fubo

  • DirecTV Choice

    Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports

    $75/month at DirecTV