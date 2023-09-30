Michigan vs. Nebraska live score, updates, highlights from Wolverines' Week 5 game

No. 2 Michigan continues its Big Ten Conference trek against Nebraska on Saturday.

The Wolverines (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 31-7 home win over Rutgers in head coach Jim Harbaugh's return from a self-imposed three-game suspension. Star running back Blake Corum ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights, whereas quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 15 of 21 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

For the Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1) their offense has looked a bit better since backup Heinrich Haarberg took over as starting quarterback. Haarberg has led back-to-back wins over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech — with scores of 35-11 and 28-14, respectively — since replacing Jeff Sims as the Cornhuskers' starter.

Haarberg has completed 24 of 47 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns this season, along with a team-high 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from Michigan's Week 5 matchup with the Cornhuskers:

Michigan vs. Nebraska score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Michigan — — — — — Nebraska — — — — —

Michigan vs. Nebraska live updates, highlights

Pregame

2:54 p.m.: Detroit Free-Press Michigan beat writer Tony Garcia shares a pregame injury report:

What channel is Michigan vs. Nebraska on today?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan-Nebraska will air live on Fox, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

What time does Michigan vs. Nebraska start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan-Nebraska will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Michigan vs. Nebraska odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 30

Spread: Michigan (-17.5)

Over/under: 39.5

Moneyline: Michigan -1000 | Nebraska +650

Michigan schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Michigan 30, East Carolina 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Michigan 35, UNLV 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Nebraska* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Saturday, Sept. 23 Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Michigan* Friday, Oct. 6 at Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Wisconsin* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

