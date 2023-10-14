Michigan vs. Indiana live score, updates, highlights from Wolverines' Week 7 football game

Michigan football looks to start 7-0 for the third consecutive season as it takes on Indiana in a Week 7 Big Ten East matchup.

The No. 2 Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) take on the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) at the Big House following a 52-10 road win over Minnesota in Week 6.

MORE: Watch Michigan vs. Indiana live with Fubo (free trial)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Gophers, adding 17 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Wolverines also ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 33 team carries.

Indiana is coming off a 44-17 Week 5 defeat at Maryland, where quarterback Tayven Jackson passed for only 113 yards and an interception on 17 of 29 pass attempts. With the game out of reach, the former four-star recruit and Tennessee transfer was replaced by backup Brendan Sorsby in the fourth quarter. Sorsby led the Hoosiers' only touchdown drives with back-to-back touchdown passes.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from the Week 7 game between Michigan and Indiana:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football's defense may be best in the country, and Indiana's offense struggles

Michigan vs. Indiana score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Michigan — — — — — Indiana — — — — —

Michigan vs. Indiana live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff at noon ET.

More: Michigan football vs. Indiana: Scouting report, prediction

What channel is Michigan vs. Indiana on today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

The Wolverines and Hoosiers will play on Fox, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon ET

Michigan-Indiana will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Michigan (-33.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Michigan schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Michigan 30, East Carolina 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Michigan 35, UNLV 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Michigan 52, Minnesota 10* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 5 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

Indiana schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 5 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan vs. Indiana live score, updates, highlights