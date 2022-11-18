Michigan State vs. Villanova: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball will host Villanova as part of the Gavitt Games in a non-conference matchup on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this Big Ten-Big East battle looking to build off Tuesday night’s thrilling double-overtime win over Kentucky. Michigan State used late rallies in both regulation and the first overtime before taking control in the second overtime for the victory.

Michigan State is 2-1 on the season with the win over Kentucky. Villanova is also 2-1 on the year but hasn’t looked particularly as impressive as the Spartans.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Villanova:

Date: Nov. 18, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Villanova:

Do Spartans get real Villanova: It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for Villanova who lost to Temple last week and struggled against Delaware State earlier this week. The Wildcats are battling early-season injuries but still should be playing better than what we’ve seen so far — will that change on Friday in East Lansing?

What’s left in tank for MSU?: Michigan State has played two top five opponents in the past week, with both games being extremely close. Tuesday’s double-overtime victory over Kentucky had to have taken a lot of energy so while it’s early in the season I still think it’s a fair question to ask how much will the Spartans have left in tank for this game.

Hauser needs to build off monster game vs. Kentucky: Joey Hauser followed up his dreadful performance against Gonzaga with a monster game against Kentucky. He had 23 points and hit critical shots throughout the game. Can he now string together consecutive big performances and also light it up against Villanova?

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU – 72, Villanova – 67

This is a game at home that Michigan State should win. Villanova hasn’t looked great early this year and the Spartans seem to be already playing at a high level. The home-court advantage also bodes well for the Spartans here but this is the third big-time opponent they’ve faced in the last eight days. So we will see how much Michigan State has left in the tank and if they can take care of business at home. I think they do and complete a great week of basketball.

