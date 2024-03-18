Michigan State vs. Mississippi State set. Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 64

Now that Michigan State basketball's 26-year NCAA tournament streak is officially safe, all eyes turn to the Spartans' bracket looking at the chance if coach Tom Izzo's team can go on another patented March Madness run.

Michigan State (19-14) made the field as a 9-seed, one of the last at-large teams to secure a bid, and will be taking on 8-seed Mississippi State in the first round on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina in the West region. Michigan State with a win would likely play No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round Saturday.

Here is all the information you need on how to watch Michigan State in the 2024 NCAA tournament opener, including start time, TV channel and when a potential second-round matchup would take place, should they advance.

More: Michigan State, Oakland basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA tournament: Prices, how to buy

What time does Michigan State play Mississippi State in 2024 NCAA tournament?

Date: Thursday, March 21.

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET.

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV channel: CBS.

>>Print your bracket and make your picks.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What time is Michigan State vs Mississippi State? Everything to know