Can Michigan State players transfer after Mel Tucker firing? NCAA rules for 30-day window

Mel Tucker was officially fired for cause by Michigan State on Wednesday, ending the Spartan football coach's tenure after three-plus seasons in East Lansing.

Tucker's firing is a result of the university's investigation into allegations from sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy that he sexually harassed her. His final game coached was a Week 2 victory over Richmond. The timing of his firing is particularly prevalent for players on Michigan State's football team, which has floundered to an 0-2 record under interim coach Harlon Barnett.

Because Tucker was fired midseason, Spartans football players now have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. According to NCAA rules, players have the opportunity to enter the transfer portal if their coach is fired as a season is ongoing. They then are allowed to have contact with coaches for potential future roster spots for 30 days. Michigan State has also already lost numerous high school commitments.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA transfer rules amid Tucker's firing at Michigan State:

Can Michigan State players transfer after Mel Tucker firing?

Yes. As initially reported by ESPN in November 2022, the NCAA added additional verbiage to refine the dates in which players can transfer during the season. Apart from limiting the transfer window to a 45-day period in December and January, FBS football players have an additional 30-day window to enter the portal following a coach's midseason firing.

Per an NCAA document titled, "Undergraduate Transfer Rules Quick Tip Sheet For Coaches:"

"Student-athletes receive an extra 30-day time period to enter the transfer portal if there is a head coaching change or if aid is canceled."

That means Michigan State players have until Oct. 26 to enter the transfer portal with Tucker's midseason firing. Doing so allows players to have legal contact with coaches for future eligibility and scholarship opportunities.

Are Michigan State players who transfer eligible to play this season?

No. Michigan State players that opt to enter the transfer portal midseason are not eligible to play for other teams this season.

Will Michigan State transfers lose a year of eligibility?

No. The NCAA has guidelines in place that stipulate whether a football player loses a year of eligibility in a given season. Per Rule 12. 8 of the 2022-2023 NCAA Division I Manual, Division I football players can play up to four games in a season without exhausting their eligibility.

"In football, a student-athlete representing a Division I institution may compete in up to four contests in a season without using a season of competition."

Michigan State players can continue playing for the Spartans while in the transfer portal midseason, however, that seems like an unlikely choice for many due to burning a season of eligibility.

