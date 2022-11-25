Michigan State at Penn State: Will Spartans salvage season with upset win over Nittany Lions?

Michigan State football is in a must-win situation if they’d like to extend their season and receive a bowl bid.

The Spartans will head to Happy Valley this week in need of a victory to get to 6-6 and secure a bowl bid. Michigan State still could possibly land a bowl bid if they lose, but their best chance of reaching the postseason would be by upsetting the Nittany Lions.

Penn State enters this game 9-2 on the year with their lone losses coming against undefeated Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are listed as a three-possession favorite in this game and could lock up a New Year’s Six bowl bid with a victory over the Spartans.

Can Michigan State pull off the stunning upset and lock up a bowl bid? Here are our score predictions for Michigan State-Penn State and how we see this Big Ten battle playing out:

Andrew Brewster

Prediction: MSU 21, Penn State 35

Penn State is surging, and Michigan State just suffered one of its worst losses of the last decade. Have to take the Nittany Lions in this one.

Cory Linsner

Prediction: MSU 27, Penn State 38

This game will say a lot about Mel Tucker’s program. After suffering a collapse last week, if Tucker is able to get this team back up and playing hard, it will be a huge testament to what he is building. In the end, PSU is too much in Happy Valley.

Robert Bondy

Prediction: MSU 27, Penn State 24

Michigan State needs this game to lock in a bowl bid, but Penn State also needs it to remain in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl game. I see this game going one of two ways — Spartans getting blown out or pulling the upset. James Franklin normally loses a game he’s not supposed to and that has yet to happen this year so I’ll take a gamble and go with a Spartans’ upset to end the regular season.

