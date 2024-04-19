Michigan State offers 3-star California OL Sione Tohi

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an offensive lineman from one of the country’s most prestigious high school programs.

Three-star offensive lineman Sione Tohi announced on Wednesday that he received an offer from the Spartans. Tohi hails from Santa Ana and plays for historic Mater Dei High.

Tohi ranks as the No. 59 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He also is listed as the No. 894 overall prospect in the class.

While Tohi is only listed as a three-star prospect currently, that may be changing soon based on the schools showing him interest. He holds scholarships from nearly 10 schools, including big-time programs such as LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arizona State.

