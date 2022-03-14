Michigan State football's Ben VanSumeren enters NCAA's transfer portal for second time

Barely a year after Ben VanSumeren ditched the Michigan football program and joined rival Michigan State, he's on the verge of leaving the Spartans.

On Monday, the MSU linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career. VanSumeren made the unusual move from Ann Arbor to East Lansing in February 2021 before appearing in all 13 MSU games this past season.

Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren has entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in his career, @freepsports has learned. The former Michigan Wolverine transferred to MSU last May. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) March 14, 2022

The Bay City native played 256 snaps on defense and special teams in 2021, when he collected 12 tackles as a reserve. In December, the Spartans acquired a pair of inside linebackers via the transfer portal, which clouded VanSumeren's future in East Lansing.

The additions of Aaron Brule from Mississippi State and Jacoby Windmon from UNLV added a pair of potential roadblocks along VanSumeren's pathway toward playing time. So did the return of touted freshman Ma'a Gaoteote, who had a brief stay in the portal after contemplating his own departure in January.

Before joining MSU, VanSumeren had floated between defense and offense at Michigan, where he began his career as a fullback.

VanSumeren's brother, Alex, was a key member of MSU's 2022 recruiting class, announcing his commitment in July of 2021.

Coaching tweaks

After adding three new position coaches, head coach Mel Tucker made a few additional tweaks to his coaching staff ahead of spring practice opening Tuesday.

Tucker said Monday defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton also will coach linebackers this season. Hazelton previously helped Ron Burton with defensive ends, but will focus on the middle of the Spartans’ 4-2-5 defense with the departure of Burton and the arrival of new defensive line coach Marco Coleman and pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan.

Ross Els, who previously coached the linebackers, shifts to working with MSU’s nickelbacks on defense. Els also retains his role as special teams coordinator.

Roster updates

MSU has four players back for an extra year due to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver.

Offensive lineman Matt Carrick, punter Bryce Baringer and tight end Tyler Hunt all are on the Spartans’ spring roster as sixth-year players. Safety Xavier Henderson also announced after the 2021 season he is returning for a fifth year.

A few players are gone, notably offensive lineman Blake Bueter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Howell native played in 42 games with 16 starts in five seasons, including five starts in 2021. Bueter offered versatility, having started at right guard, center and left guard after arriving as a preferred walk-on in 2018.

Two other depth reserves from the 2021 roster, defensive end Zach Slade and walk-on linebacker Samih Beydoun, are not on the spring roster. Slade is the twin brother of returning starting defensive tackle Jacob Slade.

