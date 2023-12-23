Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in leg near his hometown

Fears called the incident a 'minor setback' in an Instagram post from a hospital bed Saturday

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s injuries are not considered life-threatening. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michigan State freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in his leg near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State announced the news alongside a statement from head coach Tom Izzo.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Izzo via a statement. "While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

The Joliet Police Department released a statement Saturday afternoon about a shooting that took place earlier in the day involving an 18-year-old male victim who was shot in his thigh. Fears is 18.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvis and an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left thigh," the statement reads.

"A preliminary investigation of this shooting determined that both victims were inside the residence with others at which time it is believed that a male suspect armed with a handgun entered the residence through the front door and began firing inside the residence, striking both victims. The suspect then ran from the residence. ...

"Officers conducted an extensive canvass of the area but were unable to locate the shooting suspect. At this time, the motive and intended target of the shooting are unknown and still under investigation."

Fears posted an image Saturday afternoon from what appears to be a hospital bed on an Instagram story with a caption reading: "Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall."

Fears joined the Spartans this season as a four-star recruit. A backup point guard, the freshman has averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 15.3 minutes per game. He posted a career-high 10 assists in 21 minutes in Thursday's 99-55 win over Stony Brook.

The 7-5 Spartans next play Indiana State on Dec. 30. A prognosis and outlook for Fears' return wasn't immediately clear.