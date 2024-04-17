Michigan State football's Spring Showcase for fans is Saturday. Here's what to know

EAST LANSING - Michigan State football fans will get their first look at the Spartans under new coach Jonathan Smith on Saturday.

MSU's Spring Showcase will mark the 15th and final spring football practice for the Spartans.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's event.

When and where is MSU's Spring Showcase?

MSU's spring football event for fans begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The gates to the stadium will open at 12:15 p.m. and admission is free.

What about parking?

Parking will be free on campus (Lots 79, 63, 126, Ramp 7; Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking).

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith went 25-12 over the past three seasons at Oregon State, his alma mater.

Will there be extra activities for fans?

Yes. Smith will be available for pictures and Spartan players will be signing autographs on the official 2024 Spring Showcase poster in the stadium from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. All player autographs will be on the Spring Showcase poster, distributed for free at the stadium. No other items for signing will be permitted.

In addition, fans will have a chance to visit the playing field, take photos wearing a Spartan helmet, shoulder pads and jersey, and take pictures with MSU championship trophies. There will also be games on the concourse along with a face painting station and a balloon artist.

Want to sit in the press box?

A limited number of press box seats — priced at $90 each — remain on sale for the Spring Showcase. Proceeds from the sale of press box seats will benefit the George Webster Scholarship Fund. Fans may order press box seats online at msuspartans.com by clicking on the "Purchase Tickets" link under the "Tickets" tab.

The minimum age requirement is 12 for press box admission. The deadline is at noon on Friday, April 19.

What will the football be like?

Will there actually be a game? Well, not exactly. But Smith said on Tuesday that there will be plenty of live, competitive football for fans.

“It'll be a little bit offense and defense,” Smith said Tuesday after MSU’s 13th practice. “But the clock's going to run, trying to create a game-like atmosphere for most of it. … We're gonna try to get about four quarters in of 10 minutes running clock and go offense versus defense. We're gonna let the defense start with a lead, point-wise, and then play.”

Who are some notable newcomers to look for?

There's been a lot of change since the last time fans watched MSU play in Spartan Stadium in November. A new head coach, almost an entirely new coaching staff and a whole lot of new players.

One newcomer who most will be watching on Saturday is presumed starting quarterback Aidan Chiles (No. 2), a 6-foot-3, 213-pound sophomore who transferred to MSU after last season from Oregon State, where he played for Smith. Chiles passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a limited role as a freshman at OSU.

Another Oregon State transfer who is expected to see a lot of playing time in the fall is Jack Velling (No. 12), a junior tight end who had 45 receptions and 11 touchdowns in two seasons for the Beavers.

One of the freshmen to watch on Saturday is Nick Marsh (15), a highly ranked wide receiver out of River Rouge.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU football: What to know about Saturday's Spring Showcase