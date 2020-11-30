Michigan State football's linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

More than a month after linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes was suspended from the Michigan State’s football team following assault charges, they entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

Fulton and Willekes, two redshirt freshmen, were disciplined last month, five days before the start of the season. They were both arrested Sept. 8 following an incident at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house in East Lansing. Fulton posted $1,000 bond. His charges were reduced to assault and battery and, after his plea was accepted in district court, he was granted Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status.

In Michigan, offenders younger than 24 who have pleaded to criminal offenses can have their court records closed to public view under HYTA. Under the law, such records remain closed unless the trainee commits another offense.

According to court records obtained by the Associated Press, documents showed a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for Willekes that was amended from misdemeanor assault. The files also included a misdemeanor drunk-and-disorderly person charge.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound product of Youngstown, Ohio, Fulton didn’t play last season. He was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Willekes, a 6-1, 225-pound walk-on from Rockford, is the brother of former two-time All-American Kenny Willekes. He played in one game last season on special teams against Michigan and was the scout team special teams player of the week from MSU’s 2019 season opener against Tulsa.

