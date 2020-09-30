Michigan State football's Jayden Reed had a 'brother' waiting for him when he transferred

Early in the pandemic shutdown, Michigan State football players scattered, most going back to their families.

Jayden Reed returned to suburban Chicago. And the wide receiver spent plenty of time working with his surrogate brother.

That happens to be quarterback Payton Thorne, his MSU teammate and long-time friend. They were adding to their already-established connection.

“He has spent a lot of time at our house over the last few years, and definitely in quarantine,” Thorne’s father, Jeff, said Monday night. “We’ve been truly blessed to have him around as much as he was. He’s a kind-hearted, polite, thoughtful and humble young man. We absolutely love him.”

Reed hopes MSU fans will embrace him the same way. After all, he’s one of the new kids in town — one who new coach Mel Tucker and his staff hope will become a dangerous weapon for the Spartans’ offense.

The third-year sophomore sat out last season after transferring from Western Michigan, where he blossomed from a three-star recruit to a freshman All-American in 2018 as a receiver and return man. He spent all fall on the Spartans’ scout team, catching passes from his former middle school and high school teammate while waiting to get on the field again.

It has been a long wait, one that almost seemed like it might be prolonged even more when the Big Ten shut down football for a month. But that time off didn’t bother Reed.

“I'm a very patient person. I just wait on my moment — I was used to It already,” the 6-foot, 185-pound Reed said on a video call Monday evening. “It was shaping my character all around, making me become a better ballplayer, a better thinker, a better learner. So, I'm very patient, I'm ready for what's thrown at me. Whenever it's time, I'm ready to go.”

Like brothers

The path Reed took to get to MSU was one of defying expectations, of overcoming pain and swirls of change. All with Thorne, now a redshirt freshman, at his side.

Reed and Thorne two met in middle school, when the young pass catcher was in eighth grade and the savvy passer a year younger. Reed and Thorne established a bond that would link them together in their football journeys.

“Jayden, having that connection with him, is definitely very nice,” Thorne said in December. “We've been able to talk so much. I consider him more of a brother, to be honest, than a friend."

When Reed was a sophomore at Metea Valley High, his father, Sabian, died of kidney failure, according to the Naperville Sun. It was Sept. 13, 2015 — Reed played in a game the day before his father's funeral, according to the paper, because he felt that’s what his dad would have wanted.

“He’s had to overcome that loss while excelling the way he has,” Jeff Thorne said. “I had just met his dad, and we quickly hit it off as Payton and Jayden had such a great connection. He (died) only about four weeks after I had met him. Really tragic.”

