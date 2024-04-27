Michigan State football recruiting: Orchard Lake St. Mary's LB Charles White commits

Jonathan Smith is starting to build Michigan State football’s 2025 recruiting class from inside the state borders.

Three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary’s linebacker Charles “DJ” White gave the Spartans their second pledge of the week Saturday, joining Southern California quarterback Leo Hannan, who committed to MSU on Monday night.

White – who plays multiple positions for OLSM, including wide receiver – picked the Spartans over Purdue, Kansas and Boston College on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from West Bloomfield is rated the No. 10 player in the state and the nation’s No. 67 linebacker and 605th-best player in his class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

ON THE TRAIL: Michigan State wants to win recruiting in Ohio again. Brian Wozniak leads charge.

After getting hired in late November, Smitth and his staff managed to keep a commitment from wide receiver Nick Marsh from River Rouge and flip linebacker Brady Pretzlaff from a commitment to Minnesota. The only two in-state scholarship recruits in the 2024 class both enrolled at MSU in January and went through spring practice.

