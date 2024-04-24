Michigan State football second year EDGE rusher enters NCAA transfer portal

One of the top recruits Michigan State football was able to land during the Mel Tucker era has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, EDGE rusher Bai Jobe entered the portal.

Jobe was the No. 55 ranked player in the 2023 class and was considered a big recruiting win for the previous staff.

With a lot of scheme changes and a need for pass rushers who can also stop the run, Jobe’s time appears to have run out at MSU.

Michigan State second-year edge rusher Bai Jobe has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. He ranked as the No. 55 overall player in the 2023 class.https://t.co/vDfsemSH5V pic.twitter.com/0cojmakuue — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 24, 2024

