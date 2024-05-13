Michigan State football recruiting: Spartans land Wisconsin TE Emmett Bork for 2025 class

Jonathan Smith’s first full Michigan State football recruiting class is slowly coming together.

The Spartans landed a commitment Monday from big-bodied tight end/wide receiver Emmett Bork. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, is unranked in 247 Sports' composite rankings but gets a three-star grade from the recruiting site.

Bork picked MSU over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers, Army and several top-tier Football Championship Subdivision programs, among others. He did not have an offer from his home-state Badgers, according to 247 Sports, but has rapidly drawn more recruiting interest in recent weeks. New Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is a Wisconsin alum.

New Michigan State football tight ends coach Brian Wozniak played collegiately at Wisconsin and was coaching at Oregon State since 2015 before he followed new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing.

Bork is listed as the No. 74 tight end in the country and 13th-best player in Wisconsin by 247 Sports.

That makes commitments on back-to-back days to grow MSU’s 2025 class to four. DiMari Malone, a three-star linebacker from Macomb Dakota, pledged to the Spartans on Sunday. The Spartans also have linebacker Charles “DJ” White from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and California quarterback Leo Hannan lined up to play for Smith, who was hired in November.

