Michigan State football OT Ethan Boyd enters NCAA transfer portal

As Michigan State football continues to reshuffle and retool their roster, we will likely see some more movement today during the last day of the spring transfer cycle. The latest transfer was Ethan Boyd, a former 3-star offensive tackle from the 2021 recruiting class.

Boyd made three starts at right tackle last year, and the new coaching staff made a big push to bring him back in the fold, but the rapid development of redshirt sophomore OT Ashton Lepo might have led to Boyd to re-examine his options in the portal, or risk losing his spot to a younger player.

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire