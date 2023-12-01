Michigan State football offers Oregon State TE commit Wyatt Hooks

Michigan State has offered another member of Oregon State’s 2024 recruiting class, this time extending an offer to Cupertino, California, native Wyatt Hooks.

Hooks is a 3-star prospect, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds. He holds additional offers from Cal, Colorado, Hawaii and Washington State. He has been committed to Oregon State since Dec. 1, 2022, almost one year ago.

After a great phone call with @CoachWozniakTE I’m excited to be offered a scholarship to Michigan State University #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DWrf5SRkBO — Wyatt Hook (@hook_wyatt) November 30, 2023

New MSU TE coach Brian Wozniak was his lead recruiter at Oregon State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire