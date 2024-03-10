Michigan State football offers 2026 Georgia QB D.J. Bordeaux

Michigan State football is in pursuit of its future signal caller in the state of Georgia.

D.J. Bordeaux of Douglasville, Ga. received a scholarship offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Bordeaux is currently an unranked prospect in the 2026 class.

Michigan State is one of 15 programs to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Bordeaux incldues Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Penn State, NC State, Pitt, UCF and Virginia Tech.

