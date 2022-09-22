Michigan State football offers 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez

0

The Michigan State football secondary has been under a lot of scrutiny after last weekend’s loss to Washington, and it looks like Mel Tucker is dead-set on rectifying some of those talent disparities in the defensive backfield in the future, as the Spartans offered 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez this week.

Devin Sanchez’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

26

3

2

Rivals

4

14

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, TX

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6’2″

Weight

170

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Sept. 21, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Arizona State

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia

  • Houston

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • TCU

  • Tulsa

  • UTSA

  • Washington State

  • Grambling State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

