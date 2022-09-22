Michigan State football offers 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez
The Michigan State football secondary has been under a lot of scrutiny after last weekend’s loss to Washington, and it looks like Mel Tucker is dead-set on rectifying some of those talent disparities in the defensive backfield in the future, as the Spartans offered 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez this week.
Devin Sanchez’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
26
3
2
Rivals
4
14
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, TX
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6’2″
Weight
170
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 21, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Arizona State
Arkansas
Georgia
Houston
Michigan
Michigan State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
TCU
Tulsa
UTSA
Washington State
Grambling State
Film
After a great talk with @HarlonBarnett and @CoachDuHart I’m glad to receive an offer from Michigan State University 💚🤍@CoachFlo5 @joeagleason @jokoch09 @247Sports @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @WillTurboff @On3sports @Rivals @jacorynichols @RivalsNick @samspiegs @RivalsCole pic.twitter.com/BQ89wDm57q
— Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) September 21, 2022
