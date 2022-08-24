Michigan State football loses commit from 2023 four-star WR Demitrius Bell

The Michigan State football recruiting momentum hit a slight snag on Tuesday.

Demitrius Bell, a four-star prospect out for Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the class of 2023, announced on social media that he his decommitting from MSU and "exploring his options."

TUCK TALKIN': MSU in midst of 'a grind' in preseason camp. Here's who's standing out

JEFF SEIDEL: Mel Tucker using everything, even Nick Saban sayings, to boost defense

Bell (6 feet 1, 175 pounds), the No. 11 player in Tennessee, was the fifth four-star recruit to join MSU's 2023 class when he committed in June. He went from no scholarship offers in the summer of 2021 to offers from LSU, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

He was an All-Region 6-6A selection at McGavock in the fall before moving to where his father lived in Murfreesboro, he told the Daily News Journal.

After the decommitment, MSU has the No. 22 class in the nation for 2023 and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football loses commit from 2023 4-star Demitrius Bell