Michigan State football loses assistant coach to Houston Texans

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State football’s assistant offensive line coach Jarrod James has announced via Twitter that he will be leaving his position at Michigan State to take a job as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

James will leave his position as assistant offensive line coach, where he served as offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic’s right-hand man. Look for Kapilovic to fill this role sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

