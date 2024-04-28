Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon signs UDFA contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Michigan State football linebacker Jacoby Windmon had one more year of eligibility following his career at MSU and UNLV, but opted to try and find a landing spot in the NFL, and he was successful. After the conclusion of the NFL draft, Windmon signed a UDFA (undrafted free agent) contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Windmon will join fellow Spartan Connor Heyward in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire