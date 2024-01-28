Michigan State football gets pledge from Jaylan Brown, a three-star WR/CB from Texas

Jonathan Smith’s promise to keep Michigan State football’s recruiting rolling into February's official National Signing Day continues.

The Spartans landed a commitment Sunday from three-star prospect Jaylan Brown, who visited East Lansing over the weekend. He announced his pledge on social media.

The cornerback/wide receiver from Nacogdoches, Texas, is the second prep prospect to pledge to Smith's 2024 class — along with kicker Martin Connington from Idaho — since MSU signed 18 players during December's early signing period. The Spartans also still have a commitment from Portage Northern linebacker Jadyn Walker, who did not sign last month.

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith leaves the podium after his press conference on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The traditional high school signing period opens Feb. 7.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brown is ranked the No. 182 wide receiver nationally and No. 1,486 player overall according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the No. 215 player in Texas for the 2024 class and had offers from Washington State and North Texas, among other schools.

Brown had 53 catches for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns for Nacogdoches High in the fall. He also plays basketball for the Dragons.

The Spartans also picked up a preferred walk-on commitment Saturday from Chris Piwowarczyk, a senior linebacker/defensive end/tight end from Fenton.

