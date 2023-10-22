Michigan State football gets to face lowly Minnesota offense in effort to end losing skid

EAST LANSING — Looking back at Michigan State football’s 49-0 home loss to No. 2 Michigan and looking ahead to the Spartans’ trip to Minnesota on Saturday.

3 things we learned

Breaking point: MSU’s five-game losing streak equals its skid from 2019 after the worst home loss in the 100-year history of Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are approaching the seven-game slide that turned into a 3-9 season in 2016, which was the only year Mark Dantonio missed a bowl game in 13 seasons. MSU has only gone winless in Big Ten play once since joining the league in 1953, an 0-5-1 finish in 1958 under Duffy Daugherty. The Spartans have just two one-win seasons in conference action, in Daugherty’s debut season in 1954 and in 2016 under Dantonio. However, MSU has won its next game 5 of 6 times after losing to U-M since Dantonio took over in 2007, including a bounce-back victory on the road last season over a ranked Illinois team.

Continued inconsistency: MSU faltered in every facet against the Wolverines, unable to stop U-M’s potent offense or move the ball against its ferocious defense. The Spartans gave up 300-plus yards passing for the 14th time in Scottie Hazelton’s 39 games as defensive coordinator. It also was the 14th time Jay Johnson’s offense failed to reach 300 total yards of offense in that span.

Penalties persisting: The Spartans committed 11 penalties for 101 yards against the Wolverines, their worst game in a season filled with flags. It was MSU’s eighth game with nine or more penalties and fourth with 90-plus-yards penalized since 2020. For the season, the Spartans rank 120th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 71.14 penalty yards per game and tied for 121st at eight flags per game. They have been called for 56 infractions costing them 498 yards in seven games.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan's talent, precision are rare. Michigan State hopes this season's rare, too.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-3, 2-2).

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV/radio: BTN, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Gophers by 7.

Know the foe: Minnesota ended an eight-game losing streak to Iowa and won for the first time since 1999 at Kinnick Stadium with a 12-10 victory Saturday. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck, known as an offensive guru, watched his defense shut out the Hawkeyes, held them to just 12 yards after halftime and limited Iowa to just 11 rushing yards. Minnesota was coming off a 52-10 loss to U-M on Oct. 7. The Gophers’ offense ranks 121st in the nation in total yards (302.7), 126th in passing (131.9) and 112th in scoring (20.3 points). Their defense allows 338 yards a game, which is 42nd, and 24.3 points, which is tied for 59th. MSU got dominated at home last year by Minnesota, 34-7, to snap a five-game win streak in the series dating back to 2010.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

