What Michigan State football is doing to stop injury bug from biting O-line ... again

Matt Allen feels the difference.

Michigan State football’s offensive line, beset by injuries the past two seasons, became a focal point of the Spartans’ new strength and conditioning staff during the summer and when the Big Ten postponed the start of the season in August.

Did they turn to lifting weights? More cardio? Working on technique?

Well, yes. But it was something even more simple that.

Michigan State players, including Nick Samac (59), Devonte Dobbs, center, and Luke Campbell (62) stretch during the first practice of the season, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.

“They’ve been really smart with stretching us before practice, stretching after practice. And then when we’re lifting, we’re stretching before and then stretching after,” the senior center said on a video call Thursday. “They’re doing a lot of smart things to try and help keep us all on the field because, before they got here, that was kind of a little bit of a problem we had.”

That last part is a massive understatement.

Injuries along the offensive line the past two seasons proved to be a major reason the Spartans posted back-to-back 7-6 records after going 10-3 and remaining significantly healthier up front in 2017.

In 2019, seven MSU offensive linemen missed a combined 42 games, with 11 players making up seven starting offensive line combinations. In 2018, the Spartans used nine different starting groups and did not start the same five linemen for more than two consecutive games. They lost 19 games between five key offensive linemen, all of whom were returning starters from 2017.

“I think it's a bunch of guys that are willing to work hard right now,” offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said on a video call Friday. “And I do know they had had some injury situations in the past, and that is hard at the offensive line. You try to establish that consistency, and it's a challenge when you have those guys in and out.”

MSU had its first two practices in pads under new head coach Mel Tucker last week, and players have talked about how much the extra time off between the initial Aug. 11 postponement of Big Ten football and the Sept. 16 announcement the season will be played this fall have helped the overall team health.

That goes for the offensive line, too.

“I think everybody’s ready to go,” Allen said.

Luke Campbell (62) missed six games and Kevin Jarvis (75) sat out 14 over the past two seasons along Michigan State's offensive line.

That injury instability impacted MSU’s ability to run the ball the last two seasons with the two worst outputs on the ground in all-time winningest coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 years. The Spartans ranked 113th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 127.2 rushing yards a game last season, a year after a Dantonio-low 124.8 yards in 2018 that ranked 114th out of 129 teams.

The upside to having so many injuries is a number of players got starting experience and playing time the past two years, and MSU loses only Tyler Higby from last year. New offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic inherits 11 veterans with a combined 125 games of starting experience, though senior Jordan Reid – who started every game the past two seasons – announced in August he plans to opt out this fall and has not updated his status since the fall season was resumed.

“We have probably the best O-Line coach, one of the best ones in the country, in coach Kapilovic. He and I have been around together each other for a long time, so I know he's gonna put them in a good position,” Johnson said. “We're all trying to learn them a little bit, particularly now that the pads have come on. But I think the biggest thing I see right now is they're willing – they're willing, and they're not afraid to be physical. And so we're trying to try to juggle the pieces and get it all put into place.”

