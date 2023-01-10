Michigan State basketball at Wisconsin: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball heads to Wisconsin on Tuesday for a road conference matchup against the Badgers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Michigan State enters this road matchup looking to extend its season-high six game winning streak. The Spartans picked up a pair of conference wins last week against Nebraska and Michigan, and now sit 11-4 overall and 3-1 in league play this year.

Wisconsin is looking to rebound from a loss at Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers were without their leading scorer Tyler Wahl in that loss, and now are 11-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play this year.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Wisconsin:

Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Wisconsin:

MSU needs bounce back game from Joey Hauser: Joey Hauser is coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season, and maybe of his career at Michigan State. Hauser went 3-for-13 from the field against Michigan and hit only 1-of-7 three point attempts. I expect him to have a much better showing against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Does Tyler Wahl play for Badgers?: Tyler Wahl suffered an apparent ankle injury against Minnesota last week, which resulted in him missing the Badgers’ matchup with Illinois on Saturday. It’s unclear if he’ll be back on Tuesday for this game, and his status will certainly impact how this game plays out.

Malik Hall’s status after spraining ankle vs. Michigan: Michigan State got some good news on Monday when Tom Izzo said Hall practiced on Sunday after spraining his ankle against Michigan. The sprained ankle was on the same foot he had previously injured, but Izzo said this didn’t re-aggravate that previous foot injury. So it sounds like Hall will play against Wisconsin but it’ll be interesting to see how many minutes he gets in.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 72, Wisconsin 67

Michigan State has been incredible on the defensive end lately and that’s something that can travel in this league. Combine that with Tyler Wahl potentially being out for the Badgers — and at a minimum not at 100 percent if he does play — makes me feel good about the Spartans’ chances at stealing this game on the road.

