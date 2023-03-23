Michigan State basketball vs. Kansas State in Sweet 16: Time, TV channel for March Madness

Michigan State Spartans (21-12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) in March Madness Sweet 16

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2023 NCAA tournament regional semifinal.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TV: TBS.

Streaming info: March Madness Live at NCAA.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Spartans by 1½.

• Box score

Game notes: This first game in the Sweet 16 pits Michigan State vs. Kansas State. The analytics grade it a toss up, though the 7-seed Spartans are the small betting favorite over the 3-seed Wildcats. MSU coach Tom Izzo, who has his sensei back on the road with him, has the most wins of any coach as the lower-seeded team in a March Madness matchup (16). ... A quick glance at the matchup: Michigan State is the superior 3-point shooting team (39.3% to 33.6%); Kansas State shoots 6.6 more free throws per game (21.6 attempts to 15); Kansas State forces more steals (7.8 to 4.8) but commits more turnovers (14.5 to 11). The Wildcats are dangerous on the offensive glass (10.7 rebounds per game). Kansas State is ranked No. 21 overall on kenpom.com (47 on offense, 17 on defense) with Michigan State ranked No. 24 (37 on O, 31 on D). ESPN Analytics give KSU a 50.6% chance to win vs. MSU's 49.4%.

The winner will play the winner of No. 4 seed Tennessee vs. No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (9 p.m. Thursday) in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

