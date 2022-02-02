Michigan State basketball survives offensive drought vs. Maryland in 65-63 win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Phew, what a finish.

Michigan State basketball (17-4, 8-2) held off a furious comeback by Maryland (11-11, 3-8) to win Tuesday in College Park, 65-63. Malik Hall led the Spartans with 16 points and scored on a right-hand drive with 1.9 second left for the decisive bucket.

MSU led by 15 points but Maryland eventually tied the game with less than a minute left. The Spartans went more than six minutes of game time without scoring in the second half, opening the door for a Maryland upset.

But late free throws by Hall, followed by Tyson Walker forcing a Terrapin turnover gave MSU a chance. After Hall’s layup, Maryland’s half-court heave missed as time expired.

Erick Ayala had 15 and Donta Scott had 14 for the Terrapins.

Next up: Terrapins

Matchup: No. 13 Michigan State (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers (11-10, 3-7).

Tipoff: 4 p.m. Saturday; Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey.

TV/radio: FS1; WJR-AM (760).

