Michigan State basketball will reportedly head to Spain in August

For the second time under Tom Izzo, the Michigan State basketball program is heading to Europe. According to insider Justin Thind, the Spartans will head to Spain in mid-August where they will visit Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia.

MSU’s first and last European trip was to Italy back in 2015.

Source: #MichiganState’s basketball team will head to Spain in mid-August, I’m told. They’ll visit Madrid, Barcelona & Valencia. This will be MSU’s 2nd overseas trip under Tom Izzo (2015). Cool opportunity for the kids to experience Europe & its hoops.https://t.co/hyEIfzxuSs pic.twitter.com/OVr0xiIU4V — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 26, 2024

