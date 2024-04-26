Advertisement

Michigan State basketball will reportedly head to Spain in August

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

For the second time under Tom Izzo, the Michigan State basketball program is heading to Europe. According to insider Justin Thind, the Spartans will head to Spain in mid-August where they will visit Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia.

MSU’s first and last European trip was to Italy back in 2015.

