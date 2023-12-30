Michigan State basketball holds off pesky Indiana State, wins fourth straight

Michigan State welcomed in Indiana State on Saturday afternoon for a game at the Breslin Center. The Sycamores came into the game as a scary opponent for the Spartans, sitting at 11-1 and one of the nations best offenses, ISU was going to give MSU all that they could handle, and they did.

Behind two outstanding performances from Tyson Walker (22 points) and AJ Hoggard (17 points), the Spartans were able to hold off the visiting Sycamores, winning 87-75.

The name of the game for Indiana State was the three ball, taking 35 three pointers in the game and making 14, keeping them in the game.

Michigan State took a 10 point lead into the halftime break, leading 44-34.

Indiana State came out firing in the second half, and outscored Michigan State by 15, culminating in a 64-59 Sycamores lead with 10:36 remaining in the game.

From that point on, Michigan State showed their mental toughness, and showed that this is the team fans expected to see this season, outscoring ISU 28-12 over the final ten minutes to close out a victory.

Aiding the guard play was a strong performance by Malik Hall, who finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the game. Mady Sissoko also had a solid game, securing 12 rebounds for the Spartans.

MSU will be back in action on Thursday, at home, in search of their first Big Ten win of the season against Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire