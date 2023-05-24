Michigan State basketball is in heavy pursuit of 5-star shooting guard
5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim is narrowing down his recruitment and starting to figure out which schools are going to make it down the long haul. Michigan State appears to be in that mix.
Elohim revealed to 24/7 High School Hoops that six schools are reaching out to him the most: UCLA, Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, USC and MSU.
2024 5⭐️ Isaiah Elohim is one of the top players in the ‘24 class. He told me he’s hearing the most from these schools lately:
UCLA
Kansas
Arkansas
Kansas State
USC
Michigan State
He tells me he’ll be looking to start setting up visits in the coming weeks. #11 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/4jTXncDCJL
— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 23, 2023
Elohim ranks as a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall prospect according to 247Sports.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.