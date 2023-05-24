Michigan State basketball is in heavy pursuit of 5-star shooting guard

5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim is narrowing down his recruitment and starting to figure out which schools are going to make it down the long haul. Michigan State appears to be in that mix.

Elohim revealed to 24/7 High School Hoops that six schools are reaching out to him the most: UCLA, Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, USC and MSU.

2024 5⭐️ Isaiah Elohim is one of the top players in the ‘24 class. He told me he’s hearing the most from these schools lately: UCLA

Kansas

Arkansas

Kansas State

USC

He tells me he'll be looking to start setting up visits in the coming weeks. #11 in the ESPN100.

Elohim ranks as a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

