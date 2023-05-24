Michigan State basketball is in heavy pursuit of 5-star shooting guard

5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim is narrowing down his recruitment and starting to figure out which schools are going to make it down the long haul. Michigan State appears to be in that mix.

Elohim revealed to 24/7 High School Hoops that six schools are reaching out to him the most: UCLA, Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, USC and MSU.

Elohim ranks as a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

