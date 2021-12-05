Michigan pays tribute to Oxford HS victim Tate Myre’s memory by scoring 42 points

Some will say it was simply a coincidence. Others will recognize it as one of the moments that make sports dramatic and poignant.

Michigan wore patches to honor the memory of Oxford HS football player Tate Myre in its victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

And Michigan went out and won 42-3.

Forty-two, as in the number the late Tate Myre wore playing for Oxford High School, where he was one of the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

No. 42 Tate Myre was one of four students who died at the Michigan HS shooting that took place at Oxford High. A football standout with a promising collegiate future ahead. Tate’s family joined Michigan football on field today. Michigan scored 42-points…https://t.co/HRbvMJIaw3 https://t.co/7jrus1rZir pic.twitter.com/kbrKQtpAam — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 5, 2021

Myre’s family served as honorary captains for the game in Indianapolis.

Jim Harbaugh says it was Aidan Hutchinson who suggested dedicating the game to Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre. Late in the game, the team looked at the scoreboard and realized they had 42 points. “God works in mysterious ways,” Hutchinson said. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) December 5, 2021

The family of Tate Myre serving as Michigan’s honorary captains Tate was a victim in the Oxford shooting. pic.twitter.com/LH4H73Gemz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 5, 2021

Sometimes the number on the scoreboard stands for far more than points scored.