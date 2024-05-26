Michigan Panthers game vs. Houston Roughnecks: Time, TV channel for penultimate game

Michigan Panthers (6-2) at Houston Roughnecks (1-7)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Rice Stadium in Houston.

TV: Fox.

Streaming: Check out the Michigan Panthers on Fubo (free trial).

Head coach Mike Nolan of the Michigan Panthers reacts against the Houston Roughnecks during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit.

CELEBRATION TIME: Michigan Panthers erupted after clinching playoffs. Then it was back to work

BOX SCORE

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers take on the Houston Roughnecks for the second time this year after winning the first game at Ford Field on April 14, 34-20.

The Panthers have locked themselves into a playoff spot but there are still two weeks to play in the season and Michigan has indicated the plan is to keep playing their starters and trying to win games.

Michigan enters the showdown with the Roughnecks riding a four-game win streak, which they've done in spite of a litany of injuries, especially at the quarterback position.

A Michigan Panthers fan cheers during a game against the Houston Roughnecks during the first quarter at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit.

Last week in the win over the Memphis Showboats, former Michigan State football quarterback Brian Lewerke split time with Bryce Perkins as the duo combined to pass for 183 yards. The Panthers' rushing attack continued to be a force, racking up 161 yards, with running back Matthew Colburn II leading the way with 93 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game against the Roughnecks, the Panthers will take on the first-place Birmingham Stallions to finish the regular season before playing them again in the postseason, a matchup that has already been set since the teams share a conference.

