Michigan’s Juwan Howard suffered a historic loss to Rutgers yesterday

Michigan basketball is in a very bad place at the moment.

This year’s Wolverines team is now 7-15 overall, 2-9 in Big Ten play and 1-10 in its last 11 games. The program is a near-lock to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. It went 23-5 and made the Elite Eight in 2020-21. then went 19-15 in 2021-22, 18-16 in 2022-23 and now this disaster this season.

For reference, February 20, 2022 was the date when Juwan Howard slapped Joe Krabbenhoft and ignited a brawl after the Badgers’ win. Wisconsin’s record since that date is 40-23, while Michigan’s is 30-35

The problems reached a crescendo for Howard’s program yesterday. The Wolverines led Rutgers by 17 points at halftime, and 47-32 with 16:54 left in the second half. The Scarlet Knights then went on to score 37 of the next 49 points — a 37-12 run — to win 69-59.

Rutgers scored 37 of the final 49 points in its historic win at Michigan. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/09IN46nVD1 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 3, 2024

Michigan — up 17 in the second half — loses by double digits to Rutgers 😐 pic.twitter.com/BHIq6VNW3u — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 3, 2024

Juwan Howard can recruit, and he’s clearly still an important figure in Michigan basketball history. But I’m not sure how the Michigan athletic department watches this collapse from 2020-21 and doesn’t take action.

Michigan is by far the worst team in the Big Ten this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire