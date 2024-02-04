Advertisement

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suffered a historic loss to Rutgers yesterday

Michigan basketball is in a very bad place at the moment.

This year’s Wolverines team is now 7-15 overall, 2-9 in Big Ten play and 1-10 in its last 11 games. The program is a near-lock to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. It went 23-5 and made the Elite Eight in 2020-21. then went 19-15 in 2021-22, 18-16 in 2022-23 and now this disaster this season.

For reference, February 20, 2022 was the date when Juwan Howard slapped Joe Krabbenhoft and ignited a brawl after the Badgers’ win. Wisconsin’s record since that date is 40-23, while Michigan’s is 30-35

The problems reached a crescendo for Howard’s program yesterday. The Wolverines led Rutgers by 17 points at halftime, and 47-32 with 16:54 left in the second half. The Scarlet Knights then went on to score 37 of the next 49 points — a 37-12 run — to win 69-59.

Juwan Howard can recruit, and he’s clearly still an important figure in Michigan basketball history. But I’m not sure how the Michigan athletic department watches this collapse from 2020-21 and doesn’t take action.

Michigan is by far the worst team in the Big Ten this season.

