Michigan hiring FAU head coach Dusty May to replace Juwan Howard

Dusty May led the Owls on a Final Four run last season and quickly brought the program to the national stage. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Michigan has found its replacement for Juwan Howard.

Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed to a deal to become the Wolverines’ next head coach, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday night. The move comes just days after the Owls were knocked out of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

Michigan's president then confirmed the news. Terms of his deal are not yet known.

May has spent the last six seasons at FAU, which marked his first head coaching job in college basketball. He led the Owls on a Final Four run, and they were a buzzer-beater away from making the national championship game, last season — which immediately made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the country. FAU went 25-9 this season and reached the NCAA tournament for a second straight year, but fell to Northwestern in overtime in its first-round game on Thursday afternoon.

May is responsible for FAU's only two seasons ranked in the national polls, and he compiled a 126-69 overall record in six years.

Michigan fired Howard earlier this month after it was knocked out of the Big Ten tournament by Penn State. The Wolverines ended the year on a nine-game losing streak, which marked their third losing streak this past season with at least five losses, and had just a 8-24 record. Howard finished with an 87-72 record, and made just two NCAA tournaments in five seasons. He dealt with several tumultuous stints in Ann Arbor, too, including a suspension after he hit a Wisconsin assistant coach and a reported confrontation with Michigan's trainer earlier this season.

May had been linked to several high-profile jobs this season, including at Louisville, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and even Indiana — which opted to keep Mike Woodson despite May’s deep connections to the Hoosiers. Ohio State, which fired longtime coach Chris Holtmann, already promoted interim coach Jake Diebler. Louisville split with Kenny Payne earlier this month after a brutal two-year tenure, and Vanderbilt fired head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

May will now be tasked with reviving the Wolverines’ program, which fell off hard after a pair of deep tournament runs in 2021 and 2022. They went just 18-16 last season and missed the NCAA tournament before this year’s rough outing. But with the way he brought FAU onto the national stage for the first time in the program's existence, the Wolverines are betting he can duplicate that success quickly in Ann Arbor.