Michigan goes 81 yards in 3 plays to open second half against Ohio State

The Game is turning into a slugfest.

No surprise. What is intriguing is how Michigan is running the ball down the throat of the Ohio State defense early in the third quarter.

The Wolverines opened their lead to 21-13 as Hassan Haskins scored his second touchdown of the game.

As called on Michigan radio: pic.twitter.com/2GSpsrHwwz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 27, 2021

Blake Corum’s 55-yard run set up the TD on the opening drive of the second half, which went 81 yards in 3 plays.

The teams also had their moment as they went to the locker room in halftime. They didn’t just leave the ill will out on the field.