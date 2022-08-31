Michigan has four prospects on PFF’s top 100 draft board for 2023

It’s not surprising that a team that made the College Football Playoff and won 12 games in 2021 would have some players being talked about early for the 2023 NFL draft. While Michigan has some players being discussed for next April’s draft, the Wolverines don’t have anyone being projected to be a top pick in the 2023 draft.

The Wolverines do return just about everyone from the offensive side of the ball and this is a big reason why Michigan is a preseason top 10 team for 2022. But the maize and blue did lose a chunk of their top 10 scoring defense from last season. Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill were both first-round selections, and the Wolverines also lost David Ojabo, Josh Ross, and Brad Hawkins who were all major contributors.

Pro Football Focus came out with a preseason top 100 draft board for the 2023 NFL draft and four Wolverines cracked the list from PFF.

We can tell you that shockingly, none of Olu Oluwatimi, Erick All, or Ryan Hayes cracked the top 100.

List

Predicting every Big Ten football team's final 2022 record

No. 70 - Blake Corum

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Corum was wildly underutizlied by the Wolverines last season. He’s one of the most difficult backs in the country to bring down one-on-one and broke 49 tackles on 144 attempts last season. He’s a load at 5-foot-8, 210 pounds and has tremendous balance with that low center of gravity. That’s ideal size to break tackles in the NFL.

No. 76 - R.J. Moten

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Moten is a rocked up 223 pound safety that doens’t move like one. He’s not solely a box player at that size and actually lined up the vast majority of his snaps deep for Moten.

No. 88 - Eyabi Anoma

Photo: Mickey Welsh-The Montgomery Advertiser

Anoma is a wildcard in the class. He’s already been at three different stops (Alabama, Houston, UT-Chattanooga) before enrolling at Michigan just this month. He’s a former five-star with some insane burst, but his off-field will have to be vetted.

No. 99 - Mazi Smith

Story continues

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The number 1 player on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Smith can really move for a 337-pounder. Now he just needs to defeat blocks more consistently as he only earned a 75.6 overall grade last season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire