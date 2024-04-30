Michigan football's linebacker room continues to thin as two more hit transfer portal

Three Michigan football players officially entered their names into the transfer portal on Tuesday, program spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed to the Free Press.

Linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Hayden Moore and kicker/punter Cordell Jones-McNally all have indicated their plans to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere; April 30 marked the final day of the spring window for undergraduate players to enter their names in the portal.

Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Bridgeman, a former four-star recruit, per 247Sports composite rankings, did not take the field as a true freshman last season and chose U-M over Rutgers and Alabama. It became known he would leave Monday, but his name was not officially put into the database until Tuesday.

Moore, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound linebacker from Parker, Colorado, also did not take the field last season; he chose the Wolverines over Iowa State and Nebraska.

The linebacker room has seen a max exodus since last Jan. 2023, including former linebackers coaches George Helow (not retained), Chris Partridge (fired) and interim Rick Minter (Chargers). Starting linebackers Junior Colson (Chargers) and Michael Barrett (Panthers) have left for the NFL draft, while reserves Joey Velazquez (Ohio State), Jeremiah Beasley and now Bridgeman and Moore have hit the portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan LB room continues to thin as two more hit transfer portal