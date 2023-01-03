Michigan football's Julius Welschof, formerly top recruit in Germany, in transfer portal

Kwity Paye of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Julius Welschof (96) while Adam Shibley (45) looks on after Paye recorded a sack on Tanner Morgan of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Wolverines defeated the Gophers, 49-24.

Julius Welschof, a sixth-year Michigan football defensive end from Germany, announced Tuesday his entrance into the transfer portal.

Welschof, 6 feet 7 and 266 pounds, played in 14 games this season as a graduate student and recorded six tackles and played on special teams. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Welschof will turn 26 in March. He played in 34 games over the past four seasons with the Wolverines, collecting 23 tackles (10 solo). He did not see action in 2018 as a freshman.

He was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and rated as the top prospect in Germany.

Welschof earned his degree in sociology and is pursuing his graduate degree in social work, according to his Michigan athletics bio.

He joins Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock, who entered the portal Monday.

