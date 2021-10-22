Michigan football vs. Northwestern: by the numbers, preview, score predictions
Michigan football hosts the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at noon EDT after coming off of a bye week. This week, we’re combining the ‘by the numbers’ article with the staff predictions. You can find most of how each team ranks from a statistical standpoint, and then the players to watch and the WolverinesWire staff predictions on the next page.
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
14th (38.5 ppg)
61st (23.8 ppg)
Northwestern scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
6th (246.5 ypg)
118th (206.17 ypga)
Northwestern rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
103rd (194 ypg)
42nd (205.2 ypga)
Northwestern passing defense
Michigan total offense
39th (440.5 ypg)
94th (411.13 ypga)
Northwestern total defense
Michigan yards per play
26th (6.53 ypp)
95th (5.86 ypga)
Northwestern yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
68th (21 pg)
66th (19.8 apg)
Northwestern opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
45th (43.04%)
55th (37.21%)
Northwestern opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
29th (66.67%)
45th (44.44%)
Northwestern opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
6th (97.56%)
53rd (80%)
Northwestern opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
1st (0.33 sapg)
64th (2.33 spg)
Northwestern sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
1st (2.17 tfla/gm)
98th (5.33 tfl/gm)
Northwestern TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
111th (72 10+ yd plays)
34th (76 10+ yd plays)
Northwestern long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
35th (46.2 yds/gm)
48th (57.7 yds/gm)
Northwestern opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
25th (31:38.00)
57th (29:57.67)
Northwestern TOP
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
8th (15.5 ppg)
110th (21.8 ppg)
Northwestern scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
33rd (119.33 ypga)
54th (171.33 ypg)
Northwestern rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
22nd (190.7 ypga)
95th (203.3 ypg)
Northwestern passing offense
Michigan total defense
20th (310 ypga)
84th (374.7 ypg)
Northwestern total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
26th (4.91 yppa)
96th (5.2 ypp)
Northwestern yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
19th (16.5 apg)
89th (20 pg)
Northwestern first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
31st (34.09%)
74th (39.13%)
Northwestern third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
34th (38.46%)
68h (50%)
Northwestern fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
68th (83.33%)
122nd (69.18%)
Northwestern red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
64th (2.33 s/gm)
58th (2.17 sa/gm)
Northwestern sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
102nd (5.17 tfl/gm)
75th (6.5 tfla/gm)
Northwestern TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
7th (61 10+ yd plays)
111h (72 10+ yd plays)
Northwestern long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
116th (40 yd/gm)
26th (44.2 yd/gm)
Northwestern penalties
Michigan turnover margin
9th (+1/gm)
63rd (0/gm)
Northwestern turnover margin
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
47th (63.29 yds)
35th (60.64 yds)
Northwestern opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
59th (20.93 yds/ret)
41st (19.06 yds/ret)
Northwestern kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
39th (45.11 yds/p)
99th (44.35 yds/p)
Northwestern opp. punting
Michigan punt return
22nd (13.07 yds/ret)
70th (7.5 yds/ret)
Northwestern punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
18th (92.3%)
6th (50%)
Northwestern opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
64th (100%)
Northwestern opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
5th (57.77 yds)
77th (62 yds)
Northwestern kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
1st (8.75 yds/ret)
127th (12.86 yds/ret)
Northwestern kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
112th (45.24 yds/p)
75th (42.68 yds/p)
Northwestern punting
Michigan punt return allowed
28th (4 yds/ret)
3rd (19.18 yds/ret)
Northwestern punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
50h (71.4%)
125th (50%)
Northwestern field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
64th (100%)
1st (100%)
Northwestern PAT
Players to know
Player
Stats to Know
Quarterback
Ryan Hilinski
57/99 (57.6%), 645 yds, 3 TD, 0 INT
Running Back
Evan Hull
95 car, 562 yds (5.92 ypc), 4 TD (93.67 ypg)
Wide Receivers
Stephon Robinson Jr.
Malik Washington
Bryce Kirtz
28 catches, 424 yds (15.14 ypc), 2 TD
18 catches, 255 yds (14.17 ypc), 2 TD
19 catches, 203 yds (10.68 ypc), 0 TD
Leading Tacklers
LB Chris Bergin
S Brandon Joseph
LB Bryce Gallagher
63 tackles
40 tackles
38 tackles
Sacks Leaders
DL Jeremy Meiser
DL Adetomiwa Adebawore
DL Jeffrey Pooler Jr.
4.0 sacks, 20 yds
3.5 sacks, 20 yds
2.5 sacks, 13 yds
TFL Leaders
DL Adetomiwa Adebawore
DL Jeremy Meiser
DL Jeffrey Pooler Jr.
7 TFL, 34 yds
6 TFL, 22 yds
3 TFL, 14 yds
Most passes broken up
A.J. Hampton Jr.
8 PBU
Interception Leaders
S Brandon Joseph
LB Chris Bergin
LB Bryce Gallagher
1 INT, 26 yds
1 INT, 0 yds
1 INT, 0 yds
Field Goals
K Charlie Kuhbander
4/8 FG attempts
Punting
P Derek Adams
42.38 yds/punt
Punt Returns
Brandon Joseph
Raymond Niro III
4 ret, 114 yds (28.5 avg)
4 ret, 68 yds (17 avg)
Predictions
Trent Knoop
I really don’t see how Northwestern will be able to stir up enough offense to come into the Big House and defeat Michigan on Saturday. The Wildcats look really average, at most, on the offensive side of the ball — even with Ryan Hilinski in at quarterback. I will say that Evan Hull has had a good year so far, but he will be going up against a rock-solid Michigan defensive line.
On the other side of the ball, I don’t see how NU can stop the Michigan running attack. This will arguably the toughest competition Northwestern has faced in terms of stopping the run, and it hasn’t handled run defense well so far, so why would it now? I think Corum and Haskins has a huge day. I think Michigan wins pretty big and we see plenty of backups get a shot in on Saturday.
Michigan runs for over 350 yards
McNamara throws two touchdowns
Michigan 38, Northwestern 14
Isaiah Hole
This is kind of a weird game, in that, to look at the stats above, on paper, the two teams a very similar, save for Northwestern’s run defense, while Michigan is also more explosive running the ball. But, outside of those things, they look relatively similar on paper.
Except, the Wildcats have struggled mightily all season, whereas the Wolverines have mostly dominated all year.
Ryan Hilinski appears to be playing better than Hunter Johnson at quarterback, even though the stats aren’t significantly better. Still, he’s getting better every week. The wide receiver production is also something to be wary of. On defense, Northwestern appears to just straight-up allow what Michigan does on offense, so barring a drastic change, expect the Wolverines to run the ball with impunity while it passes off of that.
Basically, regardless of what the stats above say, if Michigan doesn’t dominate, something went wrong.
Michigan gets 500 yards of total offense
The defense forces three Wildcats turnovers
Michigan 38, Northwestern 14