Michigan football vs. Northwestern: by the numbers, preview, score predictions

Michigan football hosts the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at noon EDT after coming off of a bye week. This week, we’re combining the ‘by the numbers’ article with the staff predictions. You can find most of how each team ranks from a statistical standpoint, and then the players to watch and the WolverinesWire staff predictions on the next page.

Offense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring offense 14th (38.5 ppg) 61st (23.8 ppg) Northwestern scoring defense Michigan rushing offense 6th (246.5 ypg) 118th (206.17 ypga) Northwestern rushing defense Michigan passing offense 103rd (194 ypg) 42nd (205.2 ypga) Northwestern passing defense Michigan total offense 39th (440.5 ypg) 94th (411.13 ypga) Northwestern total defense Michigan yards per play 26th (6.53 ypp) 95th (5.86 ypga) Northwestern yards per play allowed Michigan first downs 68th (21 pg) 66th (19.8 apg) Northwestern opp. first downs Michigan third down conv. 45th (43.04%) 55th (37.21%) Northwestern opp. third down conv. Michigan fourth down conv. 29th (66.67%) 45th (44.44%) Northwestern opp. fourth down conv. Michigan red zone conv. 6th (97.56%) 53rd (80%) Northwestern opp. red zone conv. Michigan sacks allowed 1st (0.33 sapg) 64th (2.33 spg) Northwestern sacks Michigan TFL allowed 1st (2.17 tfla/gm) 98th (5.33 tfl/gm) Northwestern TFL Michigan long scrimmage plays 111th (72 10+ yd plays) 34th (76 10+ yd plays) Northwestern long plays allowed Michigan penalties 35th (46.2 yds/gm) 48th (57.7 yds/gm) Northwestern opp. penalties Michigan TOP 25th (31:38.00) 57th (29:57.67) Northwestern TOP

Defense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring defense 8th (15.5 ppg) 110th (21.8 ppg) Northwestern scoring offense Michigan rushing defense 33rd (119.33 ypga) 54th (171.33 ypg) Northwestern rushing offense Michigan passing defense 22nd (190.7 ypga) 95th (203.3 ypg) Northwestern passing offense Michigan total defense 20th (310 ypga) 84th (374.7 ypg) Northwestern total offense Michigan yards per play allowed 26th (4.91 yppa) 96th (5.2 ypp) Northwestern yards per play Michigan opp. first downs 19th (16.5 apg) 89th (20 pg) Northwestern first downs Michigan opp. third down conv. 31st (34.09%) 74th (39.13%) Northwestern third down conv. Michigan opp. fourth down conv. 34th (38.46%) 68h (50%) Northwestern fourth down conv. Michigan opp. red zone conv. 68th (83.33%) 122nd (69.18%) Northwestern red zone conv. Michigan sacks 64th (2.33 s/gm) 58th (2.17 sa/gm) Northwestern sacks allowed Michigan TFL 102nd (5.17 tfl/gm) 75th (6.5 tfla/gm) Northwestern TFL allowed Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed 7th (61 10+ yd plays) 111h (72 10+ yd plays) Northwestern long plays Michigan opp. penalties 116th (40 yd/gm) 26th (44.2 yd/gm) Northwestern penalties Michigan turnover margin 9th (+1/gm) 63rd (0/gm) Northwestern turnover margin

Special teams

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan kickoff 47th (63.29 yds) 35th (60.64 yds) Northwestern opp. kickoff Michigan kickoff return 59th (20.93 yds/ret) 41st (19.06 yds/ret) Northwestern kickoff return allowed Michigan punting 39th (45.11 yds/p) 99th (44.35 yds/p) Northwestern opp. punting Michigan punt return 22nd (13.07 yds/ret) 70th (7.5 yds/ret) Northwestern punt return allowed Michigan field goals 18th (92.3%) 6th (50%) Northwestern opp. field goals Michigan PAT 1st (100%) 64th (100%) Northwestern opp. PAT Michigan opp. kickoff 5th (57.77 yds) 77th (62 yds) Northwestern kickoff Michigan kickoff return allowed 1st (8.75 yds/ret) 127th (12.86 yds/ret) Northwestern kickoff return Michigan opp. punting 112th (45.24 yds/p) 75th (42.68 yds/p) Northwestern punting Michigan punt return allowed 28th (4 yds/ret) 3rd (19.18 yds/ret) Northwestern punt return Michigan opp. field goals 50h (71.4%) 125th (50%) Northwestern field goals Michigan opp. PAT 64th (100%) 1st (100%) Northwestern PAT

Players to know

Player Stats to Know Quarterback Ryan Hilinski 57/99 (57.6%), 645 yds, 3 TD, 0 INT Running Back Evan Hull 95 car, 562 yds (5.92 ypc), 4 TD (93.67 ypg) Wide Receivers Stephon Robinson Jr. Malik Washington Bryce Kirtz 28 catches, 424 yds (15.14 ypc), 2 TD 18 catches, 255 yds (14.17 ypc), 2 TD 19 catches, 203 yds (10.68 ypc), 0 TD Leading Tacklers LB Chris Bergin S Brandon Joseph LB Bryce Gallagher 63 tackles 40 tackles 38 tackles Sacks Leaders DL Jeremy Meiser DL Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Jeffrey Pooler Jr. 4.0 sacks, 20 yds 3.5 sacks, 20 yds 2.5 sacks, 13 yds TFL Leaders DL Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Jeremy Meiser DL Jeffrey Pooler Jr. 7 TFL, 34 yds 6 TFL, 22 yds 3 TFL, 14 yds Most passes broken up A.J. Hampton Jr. 8 PBU Interception Leaders S Brandon Joseph LB Chris Bergin LB Bryce Gallagher 1 INT, 26 yds 1 INT, 0 yds 1 INT, 0 yds Field Goals K Charlie Kuhbander 4/8 FG attempts Punting P Derek Adams 42.38 yds/punt Punt Returns Brandon Joseph Raymond Niro III 4 ret, 114 yds (28.5 avg) 4 ret, 68 yds (17 avg)

Predictions

Trent Knoop

I really don’t see how Northwestern will be able to stir up enough offense to come into the Big House and defeat Michigan on Saturday. The Wildcats look really average, at most, on the offensive side of the ball — even with Ryan Hilinski in at quarterback. I will say that Evan Hull has had a good year so far, but he will be going up against a rock-solid Michigan defensive line.

On the other side of the ball, I don’t see how NU can stop the Michigan running attack. This will arguably the toughest competition Northwestern has faced in terms of stopping the run, and it hasn’t handled run defense well so far, so why would it now? I think Corum and Haskins has a huge day. I think Michigan wins pretty big and we see plenty of backups get a shot in on Saturday.

Michigan runs for over 350 yards

McNamara throws two touchdowns

Michigan 38, Northwestern 14

Isaiah Hole

This is kind of a weird game, in that, to look at the stats above, on paper, the two teams a very similar, save for Northwestern’s run defense, while Michigan is also more explosive running the ball. But, outside of those things, they look relatively similar on paper.

Except, the Wildcats have struggled mightily all season, whereas the Wolverines have mostly dominated all year.

Ryan Hilinski appears to be playing better than Hunter Johnson at quarterback, even though the stats aren’t significantly better. Still, he’s getting better every week. The wide receiver production is also something to be wary of. On defense, Northwestern appears to just straight-up allow what Michigan does on offense, so barring a drastic change, expect the Wolverines to run the ball with impunity while it passes off of that.

Basically, regardless of what the stats above say, if Michigan doesn’t dominate, something went wrong.