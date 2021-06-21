Michigan football trending for several 2022 targets in 247Sports Crystal Ball

While the big official visit weekend didn’t yield a bevy of commitments — the Wolverines did receive two on Saturday, but none since as of this writing — there have been several 2022 prospects that have garnered predictions that they’ll be wearing maize and blue someday.

Of course, the big names like five-star DT Walter Nolen — who visited this weekend — won’t likely be announcing soon, barring a change of heart, but Michigan football appears to be trending with several targets with the busy official visit month soon drawing to a close.

Whether they got just one prediction or several, here’s who has recently been predicted to be a part of the 2022 recruiting class in Ann Arbor.

List

Ranking Big Ten college football stadiums from least intimidating to most

Detroit (MI) Cass Tech DL Deone Walker

The local product has received one 247Sports Crystal Ball from national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.

Stars Natl. Pos. St. 247Sports 3 - 66 14 Composite 3 367 53 11





Houston (TX) Kincaid School WR Dillon Bell

Bell would be the third WR to join the 2022 class and he has four 247Sports Crystal Balls indicating Michigan will be the choice. He has predictions from Steve Lorenz, Sam Webb, Steve Wiltfong and Baylor insider Tim Watkins. He’s planning to announce a commitment on Nov. 6.

Stars Natl. Pos. St. 247Sports 3 - 122 82 Composite 3 569 75 82





Nashville (TN) Stratford Comprehensive S D’Arco Perkins-McCallister

With Taylor Groves having decommitted, it appears that Michigan is looking to still add another high-end safety from Tennessee in Perkins-McCallister. Steve Wiltfong put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball for him to the Wolverines this weekend, making it a 50/50 split between the maize and blue and Tennessee.

Stars Natl. Pos. St. 247Sports 4 - 20 12 Composite 4 297 20 11





Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee School OT Alessandro Lorenzetti

247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball for Lorenzetti to Michigan on Sunday, going against MSU insider Sean Scherer’s Spartans prediction made in May. He’s a 6-foot-6, 285-pounder on the outside of the offensive line.

Story continues

Stars Natl. Pos. St. 247Sports 3 - 93 2 Composite - - - -





Clearwater (FL) Gaither EDGE Mario Eugenio

Steve Lorenz put in a prediction for Eugenio to Michigan on Monday morning, but with a medium confidence level of ‘5.’ Iowa State has another medium prediction, but it was made in February. Eugenio is planning to commit to his school of choice on July 5.

Stars Natl. Pos. St. 247Sports 3 - 24 67 Composite 4 285 14 33





1

1