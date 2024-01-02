Michigan football tops Alabama in Rose Bowl, 27-20 in OT, to go to national title game

PASADENA, Calif. − It was billed as a classic, Michigan and Alabama meeting in the Rose Bowl, believed to have the potential to be among the greatest matchups in the game's history.

Somehow, it surpassed the expectations. Down by seven with less than five minutes to play, Michigan marched 75 yards before J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson on a four-yard touchdown to tie the game with 1:34 to play. The Tide couldn't score on their ensuring possession, and the Rose Bowl saw its first overtime since 2018.

In the extra period, U-M got the ball first and punched immediately. Blake Corum got the ball twice and on his second carry scampered 17 yards behind Karsen Barnhart before he spun into the endzone and Michigan took its first seven-point lead of the game.

Alabama had one last chance and got to first and goal when U-M came up with the stop of the century. Junior Colson stuffed a run on first down before Mason Graham threw Jase McClellan for a loss of six on second down. Facing third-and-14, Milroe found Jermaine Buron for a gain of 11 and the season game down to a single three yard play.

After three timeouts slowed the game, Milroe kept a sneak up the middle and Josaiah Stewart stuffed the run at the goal line.

This was no fluke. The No. 1 Wolverines looked every bit the part of the top team in the nation against No. 4 Alabama in their college football playoff semifinal matchup, as they overcame early miscues and then a late deficit before they slayed the SEC-dragon, 27-20, to win the 110th Rose Bowl.

Now, Michigan will play the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl matchup between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas in the national championship next Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, much maligned for his two costly pick-sixes he threw on this stage a season ago, appeared to throw an interception on the game's first play, only for replay review to overturn the call.

It gave the junior quarterback new life and settled in from there as he made plays with his arm, his legs − heck, he even had to show off his hands when he caught a long lateral from Donovan Edwards with one hand before he heaved it upfield to Roman Wilson for a gain of 20.

In all, it was the best performance of his career at the time he needed it most; as McCarthy completed 17-of-27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. It was only fitting the first of those scores was caught by Blake Corum. While it was the first time the two connected on a score all year, it gave Corum touchdown No. 56 for his career, officially breaking a tie with Anthony Thomas (55) for most all-time.

Michigan's senior star, who was in Los Angeles at this time last year rehabbing from knee surgery, ran 19 times for 83 yards and a score and caught the eight-yard touchdown pass as well.

But for as many plays as the offense made, this game was won by Jesse Minter and the defense.

Much of the week leading up to the event was spent discussing how the Wolverines would stop Alabama's dynamic quarterback Milroe; as if it didn't matter that U-M's unit was the top-ranked defense all season long.

As it turns out, it did matter.

The Wolverines sacked Milroe a season-high six times, that included five in the first half. Michigan recorded 10 tackles for loss and with pressure coming from every direction, Milroe was never able to settle into a rhythm.

Milroe completed 16-of-24 passes for 116 yards and ran 21 times for 64 yards.

Early com

The Wolverines went three-and-out on their first drive, before the defense force the Tide to do the sme thanks to sacks from Braiden McGregor and Josaiah Stewart. However Semaj Morgan muffed the ensuing punt, the Tide fell on it and took over inside U-M territory.

Four plays later, Jase McClellan made Mike Sainristil miss in space before he scampered in untouched for a 34-yard touchdown to go up 7-0 with 9:43 to play.

The Wolverines, responded with one of their most impressive possessions of the season. The drive went 10 plays and 75 yards and included a 21-yard run by Corum on a fake-counter toss, a Corum fourth-down conversion and a career-long 19-yard catch by Kalel Mullings before Corum caught the eight-yard score to tie the game with 4:23 to go in the first.

Each of the next five possessions would finish with punts, before the Wolverines took over on their own 17 and went on their longest drive of the game.

Corum ran three straight times and Loveland caught an 11-yard pass before U-M dialed up some trickery; a throw-back from Donovan Edwards to McCarthy which he hauled in with one hand, kept his balance and then lofted a ball down field to Wilson for a 20-yard pickup.

Three plays later, McCarthy found his high school teammate Tyler Morris on a crossing route, which he caught in stride before he out-ran the Alabama defense up the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.

U-M looked like it would take a touchdown lead after its 8-play, 83-yard drive, but the snap on the extra point was muffed and the score remained 13-7. That's where it would stay until Will Reichard made a 50-yard kick in the closing seconds of the half to make it 13-10 Michigan at the break.

Michigan punted on each of its first three possessions of the second half, before the Tide marched on an eight-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Milroe, who’d been stifled most of the afternoon, ripped off an 18-yard run on second-and-15 to begin the fourth quarter before Jase McClellan scored from two yards out to go up 17-13.

After another U-M punt, Reichard made a 52-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the fourth before Michigan scored 14 unanswered points.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football tops Alabama in Rose Bowl to make national title game