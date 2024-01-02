Michigan football stock watch: Biggest stars shine brightest in Rose Bowl win vs. Alabama

PASADENA, Calif. − Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the five Michigan football members who helped their stock the most in the Wolverines' 27-20 OT win over Alabama on Monday at the Rose Bowl.

Five up

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) calls for a snap against Alabama during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

J.J. McCarthy: The Michigan players named McCarthy team MVP in the regular season and on a stage of this magnitude, a team's most important player has to be its best. On Monday, McCarthy was. Outside of an unthinkable, nearly disastrous interception on the first play of the game, the junior quarterback was nearly flawless. The performance came one year after his two pick-sixes put U-M so far behind the eight ball in its CFP matchup that it couldn't claw back. This time, U-M fell behind by a touchdown early, but McCarthy immediately responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Blake Corum.

Later in the half, he salvaged a trick play lateral from Donovan Edwards that he caught with one hand and then somehow completed a 20-yard pass upfield to Roman Wilson. He finished that drive by connecting with his former Nazarene Academy teammate Tyler Morris, who caught a third-and-10 pass over the middle and out-ran the defense 38 yards for a touchdown. Then, when it mattered most and his team was down a touchdown with less than five minutes to play, he led yet another 75-yard game-tying drive. In all, McCarthy completed 17-of-27 passes for 221 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers and added another 25 rushing yards on three attempts.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waves at fans to celebrate a 27-20 Rose Bowl win over Alabama at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Jim Harbaugh: The architect of it all, the engineer, this was Jim Harbaugh's masterpiece. Earlier in the season when U-M got all the blame, it fell on his shoulders. Now, as it gets the credit, it's only right he gets his due share. Harbaugh helped scheme up an attack with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore that even with a shorthanded offensive line, got the ball out quickly enough and frequently enough that the Tide were able to only register one tackle for loss all game. He was the man who identified Mike Sainristil as a nickel replacement for Dax Hill, a piece that's helped unlock this relentless amoeba defense run by defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, also identified by Harbaugh.

And, he was the one who opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 with 3:19 in the fourth quarter and put the game in the hands of his quarterback. U-M went 2-for-11 on third down, missed a field goal and an extra point, and still beat Alabama on the biggest stage. Everybody told Harbaugh it couldn't be done this way. In his image, an old-school Big Ten team, built on running and a dominant defense. Sure, maybe in some fractional ways, they were right; he needed an elite quarterback in McCarthy who could do more than just game manage, but he's the one who recruited the five-star and secondly, he's still stayed true to his roots. Harbaugh's taken a lot of heat throughout his career, perhaps some have been deserved. He's the one laughing to begin the new year.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama in overtime of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Blake Corum: Corum had just undergone surgery on his knee when he stood on Crisler's Center court last winter and declared Michigan would win a national championship this season. He did his part to make sure it would at least play for a shot of winning it all after he ran 19 times for 83 yards and caught two passes for 35 yards, scoring both through the air and on the ground. His first run of the game went for six, then his next went for 21 to get into Tide territory. Then he caught an eight-yard score to knot the game on a halfback burst when U-M got a look against man coverage and sent Corum on a route through traffic to create the walk-in score.

All game he was consistent, as Corum didn't have a single run for a loss, other than when he technically lost seven when his lateral to McCarthy on an attempted flea-flicker fell short and U-M's quarterback had to fall on it. But just like how the Wolverines began with the senior, they finished with him. He got both carries in overtime, the first for eight yards, the second for 17 as his cutback run not only proved to be the game-winner but put him into first place all-time on the Michigan rushing touchdown (56) leaderboard.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches warm up ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Jesse Minter: The Wolverines' defensive game plan centered entirely around stopping Jalen Milroe and it proved effective. Sure, he had some big runs; seven times he got loose for gains of eight yards or more, but all night long, Michigan mixed its fronts and pressures to disrupt not only his offensive line but also the timing in the passing game. Milroe completed just 16-of-23 attempts for 116 yards and had just one play through the air that picked up more than 13 yards. Michigan's 'we-fense' was in full effect as eight players combined for 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Braiden McGregor had two of those, including one on the game's opening play to set the tone, while five other players all had one, which included transfer Josaiah Stewart, who also had a monster day with seven tackles (six solo), with two for loss and one sack and Derrick Moore who had a sack and the game-sealing tackle. Minter's father, Rick, also deserves a tip of the cap. He moved from analyst to linebackers coach just six weeks back when former coach Chris Partridge was fired and his unit was as dominant as any. Junior Colson recorded a game-high 10 tackles while sixth-year senior and captain Michael Barrett had nine tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss, and captain Mike Sainristil had six tackles and one for loss.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Roman Wilson: There was a question if Roman Wilson would be able to get separation when matched up against potential first-round picks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Guess that was answered. Wilson led Michigan with four catches, 73 yards and the game-tying touchdown with 94 seconds to play to force overtime. Wilson's first grab was eventful, the aforementioned trick play from Edwards to McCarthy to Wilson. He wouldn't have another grab until the fourth quarter when he did most of his damage. Wilson caught a 20-yard pass early in the period before he made the most important catch of his career. On first-and-10 with 2:51 to play, Wilson ran a crossing route and was open, but McCarthy's pass was slightly tipped at the line, forcing Wilson to hang in the air for an extra moment. He was able to keep his balance and still haul in the catch to pick up 29 yards and set up first-and-goal. On the next play, he caught a play-action pass for a walk-in score to force OT. When it mattered most, Wilson delivered.

