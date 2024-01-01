Advertisement

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy saves trick play from disaster, converts deep pass play vs. Alabama

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

J.J. McCarthy was far from perfect in the first half of the Rose Bowl, but he made a massive play against Alabama that indirectly led to a touchdown.

On a first-down trick play featuring a backwards lateral, McCarthy hauled in a one-handed catch of an airmailed pass from running back Donovan Edwards. He then spun, reset his feet and — with consensus All-American Dallas Turner bearing down on him — delivered a pass to Roman Wilson off his back foot for a first down before getting run down by Turner.

McCarthy was shaken up on the play, but it got Michigan 20 yards into Alabama territory.

LIVE: Michigan football game score vs. Alabama: live updates, highlights from Rose Bowl

The description doesn't really do the play justice:

It's the kind of play where a throwaway would have been impressive. To complete it for 20 yards is ridiculous on McCarthy's part.

Michigan would score three plays later on a crossing route from McCarthy to Tyler Morris, giving Michigan the lead for the first time in the game (though, after a botched punt on the PAT, it was 13-7). McCarthy's athleticism set the touchdown up, but it was his timing on a third down crossing route that finished the drive.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy saves trick play from disaster, suffers hard hit