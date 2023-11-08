Michigan Football still ranked third in College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan football is ranked No. 3 in the second iteration of the 2023 College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) stayed put after being ranked No. 3 in the initial rankings last week. Michigan defeated Purdue 41-13 last Saturday to maintain a perfect record.

The committee said the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scandal has no impact on its place in the rankings. Michigan is one of five unbeaten Power 5 schools, and boasts the best margin of victory in the country, winning by an average of 34 points each week.

On Monday, U-M was served with a notice of potential disciplinary action by the Big Ten, though it's not clear what that possible punishment may be.

Much like last week, Boo Coorigan, the College Football Playoff selection committee chair and the athletic director at N.C. State, was asked during ESPN's show unveiling the rankings how the committee is factoring in all of the Michigan investigation news in their decisions.

"Not be repetitive ... our mission as a committee is to judge the teams that are eligible for postseason," Coorigan said. "Until something changes in that, we're going to continue to follow that track and continue to follow those protocols. This is not a selection committee issue."

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) stayed in the first spot, followed by Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC). Florida State (9-0, 6-0 ACC) would be the final team in the playoff if the season ended now, and undefeated Washington remains No. 5.

Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac 12), Texas (8-1. 5-1 Big 12), Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC), Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) and Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) round out the top 10.

Michigan has one of the toughest remaining schedules of any team in the country with two top-10 matchups in the final three weeks. The Wolverines head to Happy Valley to take on No. 9 Penn State this Saturday, visit Maryland on Nov. 18, then finish the season in the iconic rivalry matchup with No. 3 Ohio State at home.

The only thing holding Michigan back from the top overall ranking is the quality of opponents it has faced: None of the nine teams Michigan has played is ranked by the committee.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, the only Big Ten administrator on the 13-person selection committee, decided to skip this week's rankings summit to handle the ongoing NCAA investigation into the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing. He said he would return to his committee duties next week.

College Football Playoff Top 25

