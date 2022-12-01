Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge, per court records

Michigan football star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an Oct. 7, 2022 incident, Washtenaw County, Michigan, court records show.

The charges were filed on Wednesday, records show, and stem from some incident in Ann Arbor. Details of the incident or why it took nearly two months to file charges were not immediately available.

Smith played in Saturday's game against Ohio State, which Michigan won to advance to the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis. He is a senior from Grand Rapids.

A message to Michigan's football program seeking comment was not immediately returned.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) pressures Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Smith played in Michigan's game at Indiana the day following the incident. He had five tackles (four solo) in Michigan's 31-10 win in Bloomington, Indiana. Smith has played in every other game since the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge