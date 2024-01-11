Michigan football star linebacker Junior Colson declares for NFL draft

Michigan football's standout linebacker Junior Colson will not return for his senior season and will instead enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson, a 6-foot-3, 247-pound junior, led the Wolverines with 95 tackles — no other player had more than 65 — including 44 solos and two for loss. The second-team All-Big Ten selection was named the Lott Impact Award Winner last month, given annually to the college football player who makes the greatest impact on and off the field.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson tackles Washington running back Will Nixon during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

In his social media post announcing his departure, Colson said he's at a loss for words to describe what the U-M brotherhood has meant to him and the impact the past three years in Ann Arbor had on him as a man, a time he called a "cornerstone" in his life.

"The relationships forged along this journey will last a lifetime, I am proud to call my teammates my brothers for life," the post read in part. "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to coach Harbaugh and our amazing coaching staff. Your investment in my growth both as a football player and as a family man has been invaluable.

"To my family, friends and precollege coaches, your unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping the person I am today. Standing here, I am a testament to the collective effort and influence that you all have had on my journey...I am honored and humbled to announce that I will officially be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Colson played through injury for much of the season. His left hand was wrapped for Monday's title game, while both hands were wrapped for games in November, yet it didn't seem to bother him. He recorded 11 tackles vs. Ohio State, eight vs. Iowa in the Big Ten title game, 10 against the Tide, and six vs. Washington to end the season.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) runs a drill during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

A Brentwood, Tenn. native, Colson played in 42 games (35 starts) across three seasons in Ann Arbor and leaves U-M with a 40-3 record, three Big Ten Championships, three wins over Ohio State, two over Michigan State, a Rose Bowl win to end Nick Saban's legendary career and of course the team's first national championship in 26 years.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound junior is thought to be a potential first-round pick by some experts. He's rated as the No. 2 available linebacker by ESPN's Field Yates and No. 3 by ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Michigan officially has lost both of its starting linebackers as sixth-year captain Michael Barrett has no eligibility remaining and will soon enter the NFL Draft himself, which means Ernest Hausmann is the logical next man up.

The top option to compete for the starting job alongside him at the moment appears to be Jaishawn Barham, a Maryland transfer U-M added last month. Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard and Jaydon Hood could also figure into the mix as well.

The NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

